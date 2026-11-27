CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 54-year-old man from Lutz was killed in a motorcycle crash on East Trails End Road, according to investigators.

Authorities said the man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle north of Wymar Trail when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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