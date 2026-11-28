ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds moved into central Florida over the last 24 hours, and now we will see our temperatures capped in the mid-60s.

Rain chances are not in the forecast today due to dry or air at ground level and this will be the case through Sunday as well.

Morning Forecast: Saturday, November 28, 2026 Clouds moved into central Florida over the last 24 hours, and now we will see our temperatures capped in the mid-60s.

Overnight tonight, we will still fall to the mid-fifties for our low temperatures before we quickly warm back up to 75 tomorrow afternoon.

That warm-up will also bring plenty of moisture ahead of a front that will bring us rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.

Morning Forecast: Saturday, November 28, 2026 Clouds moved into central Florida over the last 24 hours, and now we will see our temperatures capped in the mid-60s.

Most models are keeping rainfall totals below half an inch, but one notable model shows the potential for two to three inches.

It is still too early to tell which scenario will play out but regardless of how much we see, the rain will end by Tuesday evening.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group