ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will transform its Frontyard and Seneff Arts Plaza into a holiday destination this winter with the debut of the Frontyard Holiday Festival, a free, monthlong celebration featuring live entertainment, holiday lights, family activities and seasonal food and drinks.

The festival will run from Dec. 4 through Jan. 4, bringing more than 80 live performances, nightly snowfall experiences, fire pits and a variety of holiday-themed attractions to the performing arts center’s three-acre outdoor campus. Organizers expect approximately 300,000 guests during the event’s inaugural season.

“This festival represents the next chapter of our mission to create a place where everyone in our community loves to be,” Dr. Phillips Center President and CEO Kathy Ramsberger said in a statement. “Transforming Seneff Arts Plaza into a holiday destination fulfills a long-held vision of creativity, joy and the power of community.”

Visitors entering from South Street will be welcomed by an illuminated holiday tree sponsored by The Main Law Firm. The tree will feature nightly lighting ceremonies powered by OUC.

The festival is also being incorporated into the City of Orlando’s annual Downtown for the Holidays celebration, providing visitors another stop along downtown’s seasonal displays and activities.

Entertainment and family activities

Festival programming will highlight Central Florida’s arts community with nightly performances from local musicians, choirs and performing arts organizations.

Featured performers include Opera Orlando, Central Florida Community Arts, Orlando Gay Chorus, the Brass Band of Central Florida and Dr. Phillips Center’s Quarter Notes and Four Counts. Several local high school ensembles are also scheduled to perform.

The Main Stage at Seneff Arts Plaza will host outdoor movie nights featuring holiday favorites, including “The Polar Express,” “The Santa Clause,” “A Christmas Story,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.”

Additional performances are planned from artists including Tymisha Harris, Ericka Dunlap, April Brown & After 5, Orchestra Fuego, Jarred Armstrong, Will Patrick, Chase Shellee & the Underground Retro, Derrick Harris & the Eighth Note Collective and The Yuletide Treasures.

Guests will also have the opportunity to experience what organizers describe as North America’s only transportable carillon, featuring nearly four tons of bronze bells playing seasonal music.

Food, Santa and holiday attractions

The festival will feature multiple Santa experiences, sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union, as well as food and beverage options ranging from hot cocoa and s’mores to specialty cocktails, gelato, barbecue and decorative waffles.

Nightly snowfall effects and interactive holiday activities will also be offered throughout the event.

New Year’s Eve celebration planned

A family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration is scheduled for Dec. 31 and will include a live DJ, holiday music mashups, LED wands and a community countdown at 9 p.m.

Community-focused holiday tradition

Since opening in 2014, the Dr. Phillips Center has distributed more than 63,900 tickets through community engagement initiatives. Organizers say the new holiday festival is designed to continue that mission while creating a new seasonal tradition in downtown Orlando.

“The holidays are a special time to pause, connect and celebrate the moments that bring us joy,” Sharon Line Clary, senior vice president of community impact and partnership engagement at AdventHealth, said in a statement. “We’re honored to be part of an event that brings our community together in the heart of downtown Orlando to share in light, laughter and hope.”

Event information

What: Frontyard Holiday Festival at Dr. Phillips Center, supported by AdventHealth

When: Dec. 4, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Seneff Arts Plaza, Orlando

Admission: Free; some activities and concessions available for purchase

Additional information and performer updates are available at the Dr. Phillips Center website.

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