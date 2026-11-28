BREVARD, Fla. — Brevard County is requesting help to locate a man who was last seen on Thursday, Nov 26, in Brevard.

Henry Berry was released from a Brevard County Jail on Thursday, where he was last seen.

Henry Berry, 31, is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 in an emergency or Brevard County Sheriff Office, 321-264-5100.

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