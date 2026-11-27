, Fla. — It was dry but cool Black Friday across the area, but more clouds are on the way for Saturday.

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight, with slightly warmer temps across the region. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s, with 40s likely in Marion County.

Low Temps in Central Florida

More clouds push in for Saturday, but dry conditions will continue. Highs for Saturday will hold in the mid-60s.

The cloud cover remains in place for the big travel day Sunday, with a few showers possible Sunday night. Temps to close out the holiday weekend will be in the low 70s.

Our next storm system arrives early next week, bringing scattered showers back to Central Florida. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Chances of Rain

Behind the system, drier conditions return will temps warming into the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

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