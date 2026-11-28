SANFORD, Fla. — Multiple roads in Sanford remain closed because of flooding and rising water levels, city officials said.

The following roadways are currently closed:

Seminole Boulevard from Mellonville Avenue to French Avenue

from Mellonville Avenue to French Avenue Mellonville Avenue from East First Street to Seminole Boulevard

from East First Street to Seminole Boulevard East First Street from Chapman Avenue to Lakeview Avenue

from Chapman Avenue to Lakeview Avenue Locust Avenue from East First Street to Second Street

from East First Street to Second Street San Juan Avenue from East First Street to Seminole Boulevard

from East First Street to Seminole Boulevard Park Avenue from Fulton Street to Seminole Boulevard

Additional closures and traffic impacts include:

Oak Drive: Southbound Oak Drive from West Seminole Boulevard is closed at the roundabout because of flooding.

Southbound Oak Drive from West Seminole Boulevard is closed at the roundabout because of flooding. Fulton Street and Park Avenue: The intersection is closed because of flooding. Traffic on Fulton Street is being detoured at Oak Avenue. Park Avenue is closed at Fulton Street, with a soft closure at Commercial Street.

The intersection is closed because of flooding. Traffic on Fulton Street is being detoured at Oak Avenue. Park Avenue is closed at Fulton Street, with a soft closure at Commercial Street. First Street: Closed from Cypress Avenue, near the Sanford Civic Center parking lot entrance, to San Juan Avenue. All side streets connecting to First Street are also closed, with limited access available from Second Street.

Officials are urging motorists to use alternate routes, obey all posted road closure signs and avoid driving around barricades or through flooded roadways.

City officials said updates will be provided as conditions change.

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