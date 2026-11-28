Jermaine Haley, WWE star known as Bronson Reed has died. According to WWE.

World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed Haley’s passing in a post on social media. The company stated the cause of death was due to medical complications.

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today.”

Haley was just 38 years old,

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