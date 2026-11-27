ORLANDO, Fla. — Hallmark Channel stars brought some holiday cheer to patients and team members at AdventHealth Orlando during a recent visit.

Actors Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle, who star in “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” visited patients in the hospital’s NICU, oncology and cardiac units along with several castmates.

The Hallmark movie premieres Saturday, Nov. 28.

A special visit for one Hallmark fan

Among the patients they visited was Shirley Rosemond, who is spending the holidays in the hospital while awaiting a heart transplant.

Rosemond, a Hallmark fan, was watching the channel in her hospital room when Chabert and Van Winkle stopped by with Van Winkle’s dog, Karen.

“As soon as Lacey walked in the room, I’m like ‘Lacey Chabert, are you kidding me?’” Rosemond said.

Rosemond said Chabert later returned to her room and asked if she could pray with her.

“She prayed with me, and she said everything’s going to be all right, and I believe her,” Rosemond said.

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