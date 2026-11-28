DELAND, Fla. — The City of DeLand is once again inviting residents to show off their holiday spirit as its annual Holiday Lighting Contest returns for the season.

City officials are encouraging homeowners throughout DeLand to decorate their homes and neighborhoods with festive lights and displays to help spread holiday cheer across the community.

The contest will accept entries from Dec. 1 through Dec. 21. The winning entry will receive a $250 gift card, courtesy of sponsor Ace Hardware.

City officials said the contest is designed to celebrate residents who go the extra mile to brighten the city during the holiday season.

The winner will be announced after Christmas.

Residents interested in participating can submit their entries during the contest period beginning Dec. 1.

For details and to enter visit https://bit.ly/4pp7kUU

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