MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday on C.R. 484 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 12:08 a.m. at the intersection of C.R. 484 and SW 72nd Terrace Road.

According to FHP, a sedan was traveling west on C.R. 484 and preparing to turn left onto SW 72nd Terrace Road. A second sedan was heading east on C.R. 484 toward the same intersection.

Troopers said the driver of the first sedan failed to yield the right-of-way while turning left. The front of the second sedan struck the passenger side of the first sedan.

Both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of C.R. 484.

The driver of the first sedan, a 53-year-old Ocala man, and his passenger, a 52-year-old Ocala woman, were pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue. Troopers said both were wearing seat belts, and their next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the second sedan, a 21-year-old Ocala man, and his passenger, a 19-year-old Ocala woman, were taken to a hospital with severe injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

FHP lists both as in critical condition.

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