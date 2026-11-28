PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested the driver accused of causing the wrong-way crash that killed a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detective on Thanksgiving morning.

Troopers arrested Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez at 2:33 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office personnel joined the troopers and put Espinoza Martinez in the handcuffs Detective Alan Smith carried.

Palm Beach County detective killed by wrong-way driver on I-95

Espinoza Martinez will be booked into the Palm Beach County jail once the hospital releases him. FHP lists these charges:

Vehicular homicide

DUI causing death

Aggravated battery

Aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT or similar

Driving while license suspended, causing death or serious injury

Driving with a suspended or revoked license, subsequent offense

DUI causing damage to the person or property of another

Reckless driving causing damage to a person or property

PBSO says Smith was killed early Thursday when a wrong-way driver struck him on Interstate 95.

Palm Beach County detective killed by wrong-way driver on I-95

Smith joined the sheriff’s office in January 2007. He became a member of the Bomb Squad in 2012 and graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School the following year. He also served as a Task Force Officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, where he specialized in explosives-related investigations.

Away from law enforcement, Smith was a college professor and was working toward his doctoral degree.

The sheriff’s office said Smith leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, and their 14-year-old son, Alexander.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com for updates.

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