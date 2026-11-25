BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For some families off S.R. 520, getting home right now takes a lifted truck or a boat.

The St. Johns River has spilled into the neighborhood along Satellite Boulevard. Parts of the dirt road are underwater, and other parts are washed out. In some spots, it’s down to one lane.

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Stewie Brevard runs the community’s Facebook page. He drove us through in his lifted 4x4 pickup. He says the road is usually an easy drive home, but not this week.

“No, this is absolutely out of the realm. Monday, all of this was water. All these side roads,” Brevard said.

Brevard says the water filling the ditches along the road is coming from the river, and it wasn’t this high the day before. As we drove north, he pointed to a neighbor’s yard.

“You can see the water lines in this yard here, where it was all the way up to the oak trees,” he said.

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Brevard then took us down a side street to see his friend, John Solomonson Jr. The river now covers his land, and he keeps an airboat tied to his house just to get around.

Solomonson says it all started in the last four or five days, and the water rose in just a couple of hours.

“This just kept climbing up, kept climbing up, kept climbing up. It’s like, oh my God!” he said.

He says he’s never seen anything like it, not even during hurricanes.

“This ain’t never happened before. 73 years, whatever. You know, even all the hurricanes. It’s never been over these banks,” Solomonson said.

He says the water has gone down about eight inches over the last three days, a couple of inches at a time. In the past, he could pump the water off his property. This time, he says it has nowhere to go.

We asked how he’s holding up.

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“Determined. Something different’s got to happen,” he said.

Solomonson says his son lives up on Lake George, and the river is coming over the sea walls there now too.

Brevard says people who have to drive through the area need to take it slow so they don’t send water into their engines.

“Just go slow. Take your time. Don’t push a wake,” he said.

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