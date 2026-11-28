ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic’s run in the NBA Cup came to an end Friday night despite finishing group play with a 3-1 record.

Orlando was eliminated from the league’s in-season tournament after failing to secure either a group title or the Eastern Conference wild-card berth.

Although Orlando joined Boston, Toronto and Miami with 3-1 records in NBA Cup play, point differential ultimately determined the wild-card winner.

Boston finished with a plus-67 point differential, ahead of Toronto (plus-34), Miami (plus-28) and Orlando (minus-1).

As a result of not advancing to the knockout stage, the NBA added two regular-season games to Orlando’s schedule early Saturday morning.

The Magic will travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

Orlando will then return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Kia Center.

The team said tickets for the Bulls game went on sale Saturday and are available through the club’s website and ticket office.

Both newly added games will be televised locally on MagicTV 27 and streamed on DAZN. They also will be broadcast on the Magic Audio Network.

The elimination ends Orlando’s streak of advancing to the NBA Cup knockout rounds in each of the previous two seasons. The Magic reached the quarterfinals during the 2024-25 season and advanced to the semifinals last year, earning a trip to Las Vegas.

This year’s NBA Cup knockout-round games will be played in NBA team markets, with the championship scheduled for historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The NBA Cup debuted in 2023. The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural tournament, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024 and the New York Knicks in 2025.

For Orlando, the focus now shifts back to the regular season after falling just short of another NBA Cup appearance. The Magic will have to wait until next season for another opportunity to compete for the in-season tournament championship.

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