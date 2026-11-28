EUSTIS, Fla. — A man was hurt in a shooting early Saturday in Eustis. Police are investigating the case as aggravated battery with a firearm.

The Eustis Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Nov. 28 to a reported shooting in the area of 1130 E. McDonald Avenue.

Patrol officers found the victim and gave lifesaving aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert and is now in stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating. Police believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

Police haven’t released the victim’s identity or any information about a suspect. They also haven’t said what led to the shooting.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eustis Police Department or email CID@EUSTIS.ORG. A detective will follow up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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