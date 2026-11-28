SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County’s top emergency official will update the public at 11 a.m. today on a flood that is poised to set a new record on the St. Johns River. Emergency Management Director Alan Harris will speak at the county Emergency Operations Center, 150 Eslinger Way, Sanford.

FEMA funds cleared for Florida communities hit by record rain

River near Sanford expected to top Ian’s mark

The St. Johns River above Lake Harney plateaued at 13.23 feet on Wednesday, Nov. 25. County officials expect the river near Sanford to plateau in the coming days. When it does, it is projected to rise above the 9-foot flood level recorded during Hurricane Ian in 2022, which is the historic high.

Record flooding on St. Johns River to impact homes for weeks

Water levels should stay near the plateau. How long they stay there depends on how much rain falls Monday and Tuesday. Officials say flooding impacts could last for an extended period, and in some areas for weeks or even months.

Limited federal help so far

Donald Trump approves disaster declaration for parts of Florida

Seminole County is included in the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration announced Friday, Nov. 27. The declaration is limited to direct federal support. For now, it does not provide financial assistance to residents, businesses or local governments.

The county is urging residents and business owners to report flood-related property damage at PrepareSeminole.org. Officials say those reports provide documentation that could support a federal disaster declaration and assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

What to watch for at the briefing

Harris is expected to discuss the county’s flood response and the outlook for river levels. He may also address what the limited federal declaration means for residents.

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