BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County began distributing flood clean-up kits today to residents affected by recent flooding in the central and northern parts of the county. The kits are intended to help neighbors in high-water areas as they recover.

Library staff are handing out the kits during regular operating hours while supplies last. South Brevard residents are also covered.

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The county is using public library branches and an extension office to reach the hardest-hit communities.

Central and north Brevard pickup sites:

Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library, 308 Forrest Ave., Cocoa

Port St. John Public Library, 6500 Carole Ave., Cocoa

UF/IFAS Brevard County Extension, 3695 Lake Drive, Cocoa

Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Satellite Beach and Titusville public libraries

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South Brevard pickup sites:

Melbourne Public Library, 540 E. Fee Ave.

West Melbourne Public Library, 2755 Wingate Blvd.

Palm Bay Public Library, 1520 Port Malabar Blvd. NE

South Mainland Public Library, 7921 Ron Beatty Blvd., Micco

Each kit is designed to help clean and disinfect flooded homes. It includes a 5-gallon bucket, 14-inch broom, 14-inch squeegee, mop head, brushes, sponge, work gloves, rubber gloves, mask, heavy-duty garbage bags and liquid cleaner.

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