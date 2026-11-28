An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5 hit the area of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighborhood fire stations to examine infrastructure for damages. No injuries or structural damage has been reported, the department said in an alert.

The City of Manhattan Beach urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours and sometimes days after an earthquake. The city said on social media there is no tsunami threat at this time.

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