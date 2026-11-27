VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More manatees are gathering at Blue Spring State Park as cooler temperatures settle into Central Florida.

Park staff counted 82 manatees Friday morning.

The season officially began earlier this month when park staff counted 35 manatees on Nov. 15.

During manatee season, the spring run is closed to water activities, giving the animals a protected refuge. Visitors can still watch the manatees from designated viewing areas along the boardwalk.

Anyone planning to see the manatees should plan ahead. Blue Spring State Park requires day-use reservations for entry.

Visitors should make a reservation before arriving and have their confirmation email and barcode ready to show park staff at the ranger station.

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