HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Spring Hill woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Cortez Boulevard after a driver fleeing an attempted traffic stop collided nearly head-on with another vehicle, according to authorities.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Cedar Lane when a Lexus ES, driven by a 25-year-old Zephyrhills man, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver had previously fled an attempted traffic stop by Hernando County deputies.

A Chrysler 200 driven by a 41-year-old Spring Hill woman was traveling westbound on Cortez Boulevard when the two vehicles collided nearly head-on.

The woman driving the Chrysler suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as Reynaldo Valadez, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Authorities said Valadez was impaired at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the Lexus, a 50-year-old Dundee man, also suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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