WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A bar fight started early Sunday morning around 1:58 a.m. that ended in gunfire leaving three people dead and two others hurt.

Police stated the fight happened in the parking lot of The Office Pub.

Investigators are working to identify victims and potential suspects.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that can help authorities with this case.

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