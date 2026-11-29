OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived on the scene at Central Avenue and Franklin Street, where they reported a two-vehicle crash in which one occupant was lightly entrapped.

According to officers, the accident was between a minivan and a pickup truck, where the truck t-boned the van carrying three adults.

The three adults in the van were transported to the hospital, one being a trauma alert.

The driver of the pickup was not transported and remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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