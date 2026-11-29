WASHINGTON D.C. — The Orlando Magic (8-10) defeated the Washington Wizards (7-13) on the road 116-91.

The Magic and Wizards went back and forth in the first period, which included 10 lead changes. The Magic started to pull away at the end of the quarter, finishing the first on a 16-4 run. Including five three-pointers. Magic led 30- 21 after the first.

The Magic continued their scoring from beyond the arc with another 6 three-pointers in the second. Guard Jevon Carter made four out of the team’s five three-pointers, finishing the quarter with 14 of his 17 points. The Magic led at halftime 68-38.

The Magic would never look back, increasing their lead to as big as 37 points in the third. Magic forward Tristan Da Silva had a career-high 22 points; Franz Wagner scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half.

The Magic play their next game on Sunday, on the road in Detroit against the Pistons at 6 pm on MagicTV 27.

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