LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — EPIC-CON Orlando will feature more than 350 vendors, thousands of dollars in giveaways, free activities for children and a charitable donation benefiting local families during its upcoming event Dec. 12-13.

The two-day convention will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, near Disney Springs.

Attendees can shop for hard-to-find Pokémon cards and other collectibles from vendors offering trading cards, sports cards, comics and memorabilia. The event will also feature dedicated trading and pack-ripping areas, allowing collectors to buy, sell and trade items throughout the weekend.

Families can enjoy free children’s activities, while live DJs provide entertainment during the event. Organizers also plan to award more than $4,000 in prizes and giveaways.

As part of the event’s community outreach effort, EPIC-CON Orlando will donate 10% of admission proceeds to assist families in the Orlando area during the holiday season.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista1751 Hotel Plaza Blvd.Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Admission: $10 per person. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Parking: Free parking is available in the event area.

For more information, visit the event’s social media channels or contact organizers directly

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