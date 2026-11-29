, Fla. — Another cloudy day in central Florida is expected with some small rain chances and slightly warmer temperatures for Sunday.

A wind shift overnight is bringing more moisture from the south and warmer temperatures.

Both of these factors will help build rain chances by the afternoon for much of central Florida.

The good news is that none of the rain today is expected to be heavy. We will see lines of drizzle or light rain develop and move out quickly around our region.

Sunday Forecast

Projected rain totals for everyone will generally be under 1/10 of an inch.

Tomorrow we will see some more pockets of heavy rain with the cold front approaching from the north. The morning hours will be the best time to see that rain and potentially some thunderstorms.

After the initial round of rain tomorrow morning the light rain will return during the evening and continue through Tuesday.

Projected rain totals for the system as a whole could reach up to 2 inches mainly north and west of Orlando.

This cold front will not drop our temperatures very much and we will be returning to the lower 80s by Thursday.

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