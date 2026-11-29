PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old New Port Richey bicyclist died after being struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on Seven Springs Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling northbound on Seven Springs Boulevard. South of San Jose Loop, the bicyclist was also traveling northbound ahead of the vehicle.

According to investigators, the vehicle overtook and struck the bicyclist. The rider was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver fled the scene following the crash, authorities said.

Evidence recovered at the scene indicates the vehicle involved was a 2008-2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck of an unknown color.

Investigators said the truck likely sustained damage to its front-right side and is missing its passenger-side mirror.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to contact FHP by dialing *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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