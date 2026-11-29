ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after an apparent domestic violence incident left two people dead late Saturday night in Orlando, according to police.

Officers with the Orlando Police Department responded at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday to the 4200 block of Colony Way following reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

While securing the residence, officers discovered a deceased adult woman inside the home.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jadon Demal Neston at the scene. Following an investigation, homicide detectives established probable cause to charge Neston with two counts of first-degree murder.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Investigators said the incident appears to be related to domestic violence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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