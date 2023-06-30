New Central Florida Buc-ee’s will take spot as the world’s largest

OCALA, Fla. — While a new Buc-ee’s opened this week in Tennessee as the world’s largest travel center, a bigger location in Florida could take its place.

Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps.

According to county records, the Texas-based chain is set to open an 80,000-square-foot travel center in Ocala.

The Buc-ee’s in Sevierville, Tenn. has a 74,000-square-foot plan, while another location in Texas is underway at 75,000 square feet.

State leaders are also working on construction near the site in Marion County.

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis handed Ocala a $4 million grant for construction on a new Interstate 75 interchange at Northwest 49th Street.

The governor said this new interchange will open at the same time as the new gas station.

The company that owns Buc-ee’s was approved to bring another site to Florida in February.

It will be located east of Interstate 75 and near Highway 326.

