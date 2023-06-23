Federal judge hears both sides in Hamburger Mary’s lawsuit against state

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge on Tuesday heard from both sides in a lawsuit over a new state law that bans businesses from allowing children into certain adult live shows.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The owner of Hamburger Mary’s in Orlando is suing the state, claiming the law violates its first amendment rights.

The judge said the bill is so broad to him, but it points out specifics geared toward the LGBTQ community. He also asked if parents should make that decision if they want their child to attend drag shows.

READ: Hamburger Mary’s suing DeSantis over recent legislation targeting drag shows

“It is absolutely crucial to stand up for your first amendment right, so a challenge to anybody who’s free speech is a challenge to everybody’s free speech,” said civil rights attorney Brice Timmons. “In this current climate, it is dangerous. It is physically dangerous for people to stand up against this wave of anti LGBT legislation all over the country.”

The judge asked questions about the word “lewd” and the vagueness of the bill.

SEE: Tool frontman performs in drag during Central Florida show following new state legislation

The law would fine or suspend the licenses of hotels and restaurants that allow children to attend sexually explicit adult performances.

READ: DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, transgender kids and the use of bathrooms and pronouns

VIDEO: Hamburger Mary’s owner speaks out on lawsuit filed against DeSantis Hamburger Mary’s owner speaks out on lawsuit filed against DeSantis

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group