Female Duke Energy VP sheds light on her time in male-dominated field

ORLANDO, Fla. — During this Women’s History Month, Channel 9 has shared the stories of several women who are paving the way for the next generation of female leaders.

A vice president at Duke Energy is lighting the way for other women to enter a male-dominated field.

Laquitta Ghent is a vice president of operations in South Central Florida.

It’s all in a day’s work for Laquitta Ghent.

“I started as an entry-level engineer here in Lake Buena Vista designing subdivisions,” she said.

Now, 18 years later, Ghent leads a 250-person team across five counties, covering over 580,000 Duke Energy customers.

“On a day-to-day basis,” she said. “That means basically ensuring and executing that we can power the lives of our communities.”

Over nearly two decades, she’s been able to work her way up the corporate ladder.

“I do find myself being ‘one of the only,’” Ghent said. “But it’s an opportunity for me to educate and for us to tear down those stereotypes that are out there. So that I can make room for other women to be at the table.”

It’s a message she tries to get out there every day.

“(I’m) making sure that we can remain visible and vigilant in exposing those opportunities,” Ghent said.

It’s a challenge she takes on and off the job.

“I also pride myself in is getting back to the community making sure that I’m providing that face-to-face exposure and community fairs, college fairs,” Ghent said. “And it’s never too early to get back. So at any given time, I may be at an elementary school, or I may be at a college because exposure starts early.”

She is introducing jobs to young women who may not think to take it on.

“There’s also line women, but they want to be called linemen as well,” Ghent. “There’s room for us all in this industry.”

And for those around her, she’s a daily reminder of that idea.

The female-led leadership for Duke Energy does not end there. The CEO and state president of Duke Energy are also women.

“You can work in the utility industry, you can be an executive, you can be a lineman,” Ghent said. “So whatever your heart desires, you can do that, but you have to be exposed to it.”

