0 FHP: Garbage truck driver who backed over Orlando man walking his dog cited

A garbage truck driver has been charged more than four months after he fatally struck a 73-year-old Orlando man in the Lake Nona development, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 43-year-old FCC Environmental driver received a non-criminal citation this week, charging him with improper backing, troopers said. He was fined $164, and he lost his driver's license for six months.

Jim Lear was walking his dog, Nikki, near his Prestbury Drive home when the truck backed over the pair.

The driver must now face a judge, who could impose a greater penalty, such as a longer suspension or a heftier fine. But nothing's official until the driver goes to court.

Read: Lake Nona community holds vigil for man, 73, killed by garbage truck

"(It) looks like this gentleman was crossing the road with his dog and as he was crossing. He was struck by the backing up by the garbage truck," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said. "The law requires the driver that's backing up to make sure he does so in a safe manner, and in this case, he did not."

Troopers said it was the strongest charge they could make under state law.

"We inspect the truck, make sure that the driver was not impaired, which he was not," Montes said. "All those were taken into factor, and then we look at what state statutes were violated."

Three weeks before Lear's death, one mile away, troopers said a 55-year-old Orlando Utilities Commission lineman was thrown from a bucket truck when it was sideswiped by a FCC Environmental driver who tried to pass it along the narrow street.

Read: FHP: Orlando man struck, killed by garbage truck while walking dog

Today we asked fcc if the driver who hit jim lear is still on the job.

We've not yet heard back.

Lt. Kim montes/fhp

12:17:18 if they impose driving school, if they impose fines, if they impose additional suspension, that is up to a judge to decide

Fhp told me the complete investigation on this incident is expected in a few days

I'm also in contact with attorneys for lear's family who told me they're waiting to comment on this finding until they can go over that full report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.