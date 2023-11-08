FHP seeking tips on driver, vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may know more about a deadly hit-and-run crash in Osceola County to come forward.

Troopers said around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, a 53-year-old man was hit on US-192 near Old Vineland Road in Kissimmee.

Investigators determined the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the path of a vehicle traveling westbound on US-192.

FHP said the driver who struck him left the scene.

According to investigators, there were no reported witnesses at the scene, so troopers have not been able to provide a possible description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

FHP did not release the name of the pedestrian who died but said he lived in Kissimmee.

Anyone with information should call FHP at 407-737- 2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

