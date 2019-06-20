0 FHP: Trooper dragged 100 feet by car as pair flees traffic stop near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A trooper was injured early Thursday morning after being dragged 100 feet by car while trying to complete a traffic stop, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla headed west on State Road 50 just west of Orange Avenue around 3 a.m. Troopers said the driver of the Corolla was forced to stop near the train tracks due to an incoming train, and immediately got out of the car and fled on foot.

FHP said the trooper chased the man on foot, and eventually ended up back at the car where the passenger of the car had moved into the driver’s seat.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

As the trooper tried to detain the man at the car, FHP said the passenger started to drive away dragging both the original driver and the trooper for roughly 100 feet.

FHP said the trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Troopers said they have not located the car involved in the incident, but that they know who it belongs to and are attempting to locate them. Troopers are asking if anyone who sees a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with the Florida tag "JDFD72" to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

They said investigation into the incident is ongoing.

FHP said the incident was captured on video.

This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

Troopers are looking for a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with a Florida Tag “JDFD72” in connection with dragging a trooper on a traffic stop this morning on Colonial Drive. Trooper is OK. If you see this vehicle call FHP at 407-737-2213. pic.twitter.com/YXczZbCJl2 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 20, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.