FHP: Woman, 63, dies after being struck by car in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night in Osceola County.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at Narcoossee Road and Jones Road near Saint Cloud.

Investigators said a Honda Civic traveling southbound on Narcoossee struck a woman who was trying to cross the road.

Troopers said the Honda’s driver tried to avoid hitting the woman, who was running east across the roadway, but could not avoid colliding with her.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk, investigators said.

She died at the scene of the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP did not release her name, but said she was 63 years old, from Kissimmee.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda, 22, who resides in Saint Cloud, was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

