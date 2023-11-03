Happening today: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is counting down to the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket in Brevard County.

The rocket is set to deliver another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

Those 23 satellites are part of the company’s ongoing effort to offer high-speed internet across the world.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:30 tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Targeting Friday, November 3 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 3, 2023

SpaceX said it will be the 18th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

If all goes as planned, after stage separation, the booster will land on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean named “A Shortfall of Gravitas.”

