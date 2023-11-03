Low-pressure system in Caribbean to move into Central America over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking a low-pressure system in the Caribbean.
Not much is expected with the disturbance, but it still has a slight chance to show tropical development.
The system is forecast to stay far from Florida as it gradually moves west towards Central America.
Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to track all activity during the last month of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
