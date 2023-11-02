Jet aircraft company making major investment on Florida’s Space Coast creating hundreds of jobs

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Dassault Falcon Jet, a U.S. subsidiary of France’s Dassault Aviation, is making a major investment on Florida’s Space Coast.

The company has plans for a 175,000 square foot maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at the Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast estimates the new facility being built off Apollo Boulevard will create 400 jobs.

The EDC told Eyewitness News; those jobs will pay an average annual wage of $86,000 dollars.

Dassault Falcon Jet plans to have the new facility fully operational by 2025.

