Fiery crash sends 2 people to hospital, knocks power out for some Seminole County residents

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized after crashing into a transformer in Seminole County.

Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to Seminola Boulevard and Geneva Legacy Lane around 6:30 p.m. after vehicles crashed into a transformer and caught fire.

According to SCFR, the crash involved two vehicles, both driver were transported to the hospital.

Firefighters used “specialized additives” to extinguish the fire due to it being an “energized source.”

More than 200 Duke Energy customers are without power according to its website.

No other information has bee provided at this time.

Motor Vehicle Accident & Fire - 6:24 pm Casselberry. Seminole County Fire Department Engine 21 first on scene pic.twitter.com/jlsdehic4i — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) February 13, 2024

