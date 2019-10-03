Final concepts for Pulse memorial, museum on display at History Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 got a first look of a new exhibit Thursday at the Orange County Regional History Center, where the final concepts for a Pulse memorial are on display, three years after a gunman took the lives of 49 people.
Related Headlines
Reporter Lauren Seabrook walked through the exhibit that displayed the final six designs for the future Pulse Memorial and Museum.
Officials said the concepts incorporate the original building, and each display has three parts to it: A miniature version of what the memorial would look like, a bird's-eye view of the memorial and museum and a full wall packed with details on what the inside and outside of each will look like.
SEE: Final concepts for Pulse Memorial and Museum
Some concepts are sleek and somber, while others are bright and colorful.
Out-of-towners can view the displays digitally on the One-Pulse Foundation’s website.
Pulse owner Barbara Poma spoke with Seabrook about the concepts.
"I think that every team has put in such heart and effort. I think they listened, and I think we couldn't go wrong with anyone of them," Poma said.
The exhibit is open to the public through Oct. 10.
Officials said they hope visitors will leave comments, so they can make a final decision on which concept will be the winner. The decision will be made by the end of the month.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}