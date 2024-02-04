Fire engulfs abandoned home in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An abandoned home in Orlando was destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning, the Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The flames started around 5 a.m. at 950 24th Street and Westmoreland Drive, not far from downtown, OCFR said.

It took about 20 firefighters and roughly two hours to contain the blaze.

Eight fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the incident.

There is no answer on what sparked the flames.

An investigation is now underway.

