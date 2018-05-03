Firefighters battle 15-acre brush fire near I-95 in Grant-Valkaria

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. - Firefighters on Wednesday evening had almost fully contained a 15-acre brush fire in Grant-Valkaria, the Florida Forest Service said.
The fire was burning south of a rest stop along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, officials said.
Drivers are asked to use caution on I-95 because of smoky conditions in the area.
No other details were given.
**BRUSH FIRE** Oakenshaw Av. Grant-Valkaria. Multiple acres burning with a swarm of angry displaced bees. BCFR units along with @PBFR on scene. Florida Forest Service inbound. #STINGLIKEABEE #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST #VALKARIA pic.twitter.com/4VvqPV4eTv— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 2, 2018
Oakenshaw Brush Fire 95% contained @ 15 acres. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/w7vVyrkFoR— FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) May 3, 2018
