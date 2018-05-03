  • Firefighters battle 15-acre brush fire near I-95 in Grant-Valkaria

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. - Firefighters on Wednesday evening had almost fully contained a 15-acre brush fire in Grant-Valkaria, the Florida Forest Service said.

    The fire was burning south of a rest stop along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, officials said.

    Download: Free WFTV news app

    Drivers are asked to use caution on I-95 because of smoky conditions in the area.

    Click here to monitor traffic conditions.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battle 15-acre brush fire near I-95 in Grant-Valkaria

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sanford man accused of exposing himself to boy who was walking to school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 goes inside restaurants that keep flunking state inspections

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family says mother found dead in shower of home near Delaney Park was beaten

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trindade case: Teens found guilty in Winter Park beating death