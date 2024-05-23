Firefighters battle blaze at Orlando condo complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday morning at a condominium complex in Orlando.

The fire happened at about 11 a.m. at the Crossings at Conway condominiums at East Michigan Street and Conway Road.

Officials said the fire has been extinguished, and no one was injured.

Read: Central Florida priest bites woman after denying her communion, police say

“Crews are conducting a thorough search to ensure everyone is accounted for as the call initially came in as an apartment fire with people trapped,” the agency said on X.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

East Michigan Street is closed between between Conway and Conway Gardens roads.

Read: Police: Drunken driver kills mother of 3 in Winter Springs crash

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group