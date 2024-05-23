Local

Firefighters battle blaze at Orlando condo complex

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Orlando condo complex fire Firefighters battled a blaze at a condo complex in Orlando. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday morning at a condominium complex in Orlando.

The fire happened at about 11 a.m. at the Crossings at Conway condominiums at East Michigan Street and Conway Road.

Officials said the fire has been extinguished, and no one was injured.

“Crews are conducting a thorough search to ensure everyone is accounted for as the call initially came in as an apartment fire with people trapped,” the agency said on X.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

East Michigan Street is closed between between Conway and Conway Gardens roads.

See a map of the scene below:

