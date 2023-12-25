First responders save Christmas for one Central Florida family after car crashes into ditch

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida family’s Christmas was saved after their car crashed into a ditch on Christmas Day, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 95 around 11:45 a.m.

Deputies said the vehicle ran off the highway, hit a pole and landed in a ditch with about three feet of water.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman and three children were in the car, but only suffered minor injuries.

People near the crash helped get the family out of the car before the first responders arrived at the scene.

Deputies and firefighters created a human chain from the car to dry land saving some of the Christmas gifts.

The deputies dried off the gifts and brought them to the hospital for the children.

