Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to host smartphone safety info session for parents

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to help parents and guardians learn how to keep kids safe with smartphones.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The “Be Smart With Your Kids’ Smartphone” presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast.

The event is open to the general public.

READ: Central Florida Spotlight discusses school safety with OCPS superintendent

Agents with the FBI’s Jacksonville field office who investigate crimes against children will be available to help parents, guardians, and educators better understand the potential threats that can come with having a smartphone and how to prevent predators from engaging with kids online.

According to the FBI, there’s been an increase in sextortion cases in which adults force children to create and send sexually explicit images and videos.

In these cases, the perpetrator often threatens to release the material unless the victim sends more or gives them money.

READ: New law seeks to protect kids online, but parents remain final defense

According to the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, there were more than 7,000 instances of online, financially motivated sextortion of minors reported in 2022.

The agents at the event will reveal the latest technology and social media apps that offenders are using to target and manipulate kids.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group