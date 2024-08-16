Central Florida Spotlight discusses school safety with OCPS superintendent

ORLANDO, Fla. — For most Central Florida students, week one of the new school year is in the books.

Channel 9 Anchor Greg Warmoth spoke with the Orange County Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Maria Vazquez.

They discussed dozens of subjects, including school choice and school safety.

Vazquez said OCPS had a pilot period with metal detectors and weapon screening at some high schools last year.

“Interestingly enough, we did not find weapons,” she said. “I think it was a deterrent for children bringing them on campus.”

Vazquez said they have conducted random screenings with metal detectors for the past five years, but because of cost and implementation, they are not planned for all schools.

