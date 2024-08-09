WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth speaks with Orange County Public Schools superintendent

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Orange County are finalizing plans for Monday’s start of the new school year.

Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth spoke with the Orange County Public Schools superintendent one-on-one about the excitement and challenges of a new year.

Dr. Maria Vazquez prides herself on being relatable. She’s a first-generation American who came here without knowing English.

She credits that challenge and the help she received as a young student with shaping her leadership style.

“Going to school was very scary for me,” Vazquez said. “And as a result of the caring adults, school was a safe place where I felt supported and successful.”

And teaching has been her life. This is her 36th year.

Starting as an elementary school teacher, to resource teacher, vice principal, principal, and now superintendent.

“And I am just honored to be able to serve our district and give back for everything that they have given me,” Vazquez said.

And it’s no small task.

It adds up to the 4th-largest district in Florida. Orange County is also the 8th-largest in the country with 25,000 employees.

In all, there are 213 schools, with nearly 208,000 students.

