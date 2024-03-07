WATCH: Flames shoot out of engine during United Airlines flight to Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A frightening video shows the moment flames started shooting out of a plane that was on its way to Florida.

Passengers said it happened just minutes after their United Airlines flight took off from Houston Monday night.

The flight was headed to Fort Myers.

People on the flight said they heard a loud bang and then saw orange flames pour out from the engine.

After fire shot out from the engine the aircraft then started to shake.

“I was texting my family saying I love them very much,” said passenger David Gruninger. “Panic set in with a lot of people, a lot of the people were screaming and crying.”

The pilot turned the plane around and landed back in Houston about an hour later.

A United Airlines official said the plane experienced an engine issue and added the flight landed safely and the passengers deplaned normally.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

