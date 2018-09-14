Flight cancellations issued at Orlando International Airport due to Hurricane Florence

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are nine cancellations directly related to Hurricane Florence out of about 900 daily flights at Orlando International Airport.
“The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is urging all departing passengers and those picking up arriving passengers to check with their airline before heading to the airport," the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said in a news release.
Forecasters indicate the storm might deliver torrential rain and fierce winds over a sustained period of time, which could interfere with air travel along the eastern seaboard of the United States.
Airlines that are affected: Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest
"We continue to monitor Hurricane Florence and all other activity in the tropics during this time of year. Information on the operating status of the nation’s airports can be found on the website fly.faa.gov,” GOAA said.
