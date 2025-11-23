Florida 8-Year-Old Stabs Grandmother Serpil Adams to Save Mom from Knife Attack

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl became her mother’s protector when her estranged biological grandmother burst in and attacked her.

Serpil Adams, 62, arrived uninvited at her daughter’s home in the Oakleaf area and attacked her with a serrated utility knife.

The incident happened while the victim was at home with her two young children. Adams entered through an unlocked door, leading to an altercation.

The victim’s 8-year-old daughter intervened, stabbing Adams in the arm with a kitchen knife to protect her mother.

After being stabbed, Adams escaped the scene and drove to Jacksonville. She was later located by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at a friend’s house.

Adams was peacefully taken into custody and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder. She is currently held on a bond of $500,003.

Fortunately, neither the victim nor her children were hurt during the attack.

