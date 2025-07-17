Florida AG intervening in legal dispute involving home’s Trump signage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is intervening in a Volusia County legal dispute.

Uthmeier‘s office accuses Jason McCormick of violating the free speech rights of Kimberly and Daryl Ward by suing them to remove pro-Trump flags from their property.

However, McCormick‘s initial lawsuit does not mention the flags or any political signage.

A trial in that dispute is set for September.

