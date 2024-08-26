Florida among states with concerns over lead in school drinking water

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Environmental Protection Agency is stepping up efforts to tackle lead in school drinking water after $26 million in new funding.

Researchers from Environment America suggest using that money to replace old water fountains with new ones.

A recent study found that no state scored an “A” for water quality in schools, and over half failed, including Florida.

Read: Turf trouble? Environmental groups concerned about burns, harmful chemicals from fake grass

Experts stress that there’s no safe level of lead exposure.

“I think every parent wants to make sure that their kids have safe drinking water every day,” said John Rumpler with Environment America. “Wherever they go to learn and play. That’s just a basic expectation we have for our schools and childcare systems.”

Read: Florida lawmakers target wind energy, climate issues

You can filter the lead out of your drinking water at home.

Experts say you can purchase and install a certified lead-removing water system.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group